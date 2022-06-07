Ghanaian rapper, Guru, has shared the background story to how popular Ghanaian musician, Wutah, got kicked off his record label

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Guru revealed that he spent $120,000 in the making of Wutah's hit song 'Bronya'

He shared why a huge sum of money was spent by his record label, NKZ in making the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian rapper, Guru, has shared the background story to how he and popular Ghanaian musician, Wutah, fell out.

In an interview on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM, Guru told host, Abeiku Santana that he lost an amount to the tune of $120,000 by investing into the music video of Wutah.

Guru and Wutah. Photo Source: @gurunkz @wutahofficial

Source: Instagram

Music duo, Wutah, who was signed unto NKZ Music owned by rapper, Guru released a video to their much-anticipated song, 'Bronya' in 2017. The song topped charts both locally and internationally. The video was visualised by X-Bills Ebenezer.

However, speaking on the making of the video by the record label, Guru revealed that details of the contract created some rift between him and his artistes.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

He shared that :

We were able to do it for it to succeed. However, when it came into effect, and another person in the group got up to express displeasure in the agreement. It was 50:50 initially but he said I don't deserve it. I should be offered 30. However, I don't even deserve 30, I should be given 20 percent.

When Abeiku Santana asked him whether his label didn't sign any MoU before the shooting of the video, the 'Lapaz Totoya' hitmaker noted that his lawyer drafted a well-detailed contract for both parties.

My lawyer drafted a proper contract. It was about $120,000. Me, personally, I invested about $80 to 90k. This is physical cash. Wutah's first video cost me about $65,000. X-Bills shot that video, and it was shot here in Ghana, in either 2018 or 2019.

Guru revealed that shooting videos cost, even if the location is here in Ghana. he shared that a number of costs are incurred including renting of cars and venues as well as catering for the accommodation of the rest of the team.

We shot the video in different areas in Ghana. The cost of the team, and the venue alone cost a fortune. You can shoot the video, but the props; the kind of camera., the kind of location. For example: If you need to book a flat, you need to pay for the cost of using that space, and also the car used in the video cost about $900 to rent.

$120,000 video shot by X-bills under Guru's record label, NKZ

Guru buys 20-acre land to build NKZ City after spate with Kuami Eugene; shares video

Ghanaian rapper Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, is set to venture into real estate.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker has announced that he is going to build his 'own city' which will be called NKZ City.

Guru who announced the new move on Friday, February 12, 2021, indicated that he has already acquired a 20-acre land at Adukrom-Abetema in the Eastern region.

"I just acquired a 20-acre land at Adukrom-Abetema to build NKZ City," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh