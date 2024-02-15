Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene advised people who are struggling for both fame and money to be careful

Sharing a piece of advice to the youth on his Snapchat account, he noted that fame and money bring problems

His words sparked debate on social media among Ghanaians

Multiple award-winning musician, Kuami Eugene, advised the youth to be very mindful about their quest to garner fame and acquire wealth.

Kuami Eugene advises the youth

Taking to his official Snapchat page, Kuami Eugene said that even though it is nice to have fame and money, it is not a smooth ride as it comes it challenges.

The Monica hitmaker said he had seen several people struggling to get rich quickly and also search for fame.

He said that money and fame are not everything, and the struggles one goes through are not worth it.

In his message advising the youth, Kuami Eugene wrote:

“I see many people out here struggling for money and fame. Like, it’s everything. Wait till you have it and then face the list of problems that come with it”.

Below is a post by Kuami Eugene advising the youth.

Reactions to Kuami Eugene's words

Below are some of the reactions to Kuami Eugene's words about fame and money.

miami_thegreat said:

Bro getting money and problems is better than being broke and getting problems

mr_korsinah said:

Fa problems no hooki y3……y3 p3 no saaaa

miami.oldboy said:

Masa Fwk)…..stop making music then and go back to your old fadama young kid

karpital_lambon said:

They are different level type of problems

block_rhae said:

So they should stop the music or ahhh wnat your man dey talk dier someway ooo

prettyyvonne_ said:

When you were struggling for fame, did someone write this for you. Massa

forevermorrison_ said:

Yes wanna get it and have the same problems.

