B udding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has highlighted the struggles he went through trying to make it in the industry

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, he told his story about how he didn't make it in the final cut of MTN Hitmake r and TV3 Mentor

r He debunked assertions of people thinking he has had an easy journey thus far and associating his sudden rise to fame to luck

Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has highlighted the struggles he had while trying to gain prominence in the Ghanaian music industry.

From a bull's eye view, many people are of the view that he gained fame though luck and has had an easy road with back-to-back hits.

Debunking these assertions in an interview on Upside Down on CitiTV, he shared the story of how he started writing songs at the age of 16 and how he auditioned for various contest but didn't sail through.

"I will like to start when I was like 16 years old in SHS 2 doing this rap from scratch. I noticed that I could put words together. I started writing for over a year. Three weeks before I could leave high school, got my first studio time and did my first song with Hushpappi, my friend.

"The man liked it and some laughed at us. So, after high school, started writing everywhere, at home and that. We went to reality shows, including MTN hitmaker. I passed the first audition, the second audition we didn't pass. Next, we went to Mentor but didn't pass," he said.

After the setback with MTN Hitmaker and Mentor, he began to write again and he recorded 'Mariana'.

In 2019, he left Tema to Konongo and played Ejisu and other neighboring villages with his other male friends who were also trying to make it in the music industry.

In January 2020, he recorded 'Money Ship' with Tubaani. He added that the song started making waves in February. Due to to the traction the song had, he earned a feature with Tulenkey.

He released another song, 'Destiny' in December that same year, went to Enkye in the Ashanti Region to perform, and some other villages and before returning to Accra.

Man has been working from time, man didn't just pull up. We've been on the road from time. We've met things and seen things but he dey talk from what he sees. I don't think I'm lucky. We get luck, we get grace but man, I'm not offended but I'm just trying to clear this.

Black Sherif Says He Would Have Become A Spare Parts Dealer If His Music Career Failed

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif famed as Black Sherif or Blacko, has opened up about the kind of business he would have done aside from music.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, Black Sherif said he was understudying his dad and would have joined his business.

The First and Second Sermon hitmaker said his father was a spare parts dealer and he was going to take part in the family business.

Black Sherif was speaking on the back of a situation where his music career did not materialize and made him who he was today.

The rapper indicated that he would have probably gone through with school and then join his dad in his business because it was his own 'dream'.

Black Sherif said the father was a spare parts dealer in Konongo and it was almost sure that he was going to join too until his big break put him in the crosshairs of massive success in the music industry.

The musician has managed to gain his way into the hearts and minds of many Ghanaians and people on the African continent and beyond.

He recently released a song titled Kwaku The Traveller which is gaining airplay in Ghana and beyond and has seen many people performing to it.

