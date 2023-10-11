Global music label, Empire has officially celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif for winning his first BET award

This comes after BET officially broadcasted the 5th edition of HipHop awards show on Tuesday night, October 10

The 21-year old rapper has now won his first international award since joining the global EMPIRE label

A week ago, news that Ghana's Black Sherif had won his first BET went viral, after a leaked video of the show's broadcast popped up online.

BET has officially acknowledged the Ghanaian rapper as the 'Best International Flow', category winner after the official live broadcast of this year's HipHop Award's was released on Tuesday night (October 10, 2023).

The second sermon hitmaker was celebrated by EMPIRE, on the global label's official social media channels.

Black Sherif with EMPIRE's Ghazi and Tina Davis months before the BET HipHop Awards

Source: Instagram

Empire celebrates Black Sherif for his first BET award

Black Sherif is a member of Empire's stellar roaster of thriving artistes across Africa including Asake and BNXN fka Buju.

The controversial deal which saw Black Sherif exit his former label has yielded many fruits especially since the 21-year old rapper released his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was'.

To mark Black Sherif's historical milestone with EMPIRE, the label officially congratulated the Ghanaian rapper on social media.

Months ahead of this, the rapper was treated to a grande welcome at Empire's headquarters after he became the Best African Artiste of the year at this year's Headies.

Netizens react to Black Empire's congratulatory message to Black Sherif

Black Sherif fans across the continent flooded Empire's congratulatory post, adding their admiration and best wishes to the Ghanaian youngster.

@mrbonezgh

The MESSAGE is SIMPLE and DEEP @blacksherif_

@general_mun said

Africa to d wrld

@V8bakari_ said

@blacksherif_ from #KonongoZongo to the #World

@kingbeelygramz said

I’m not suprised,it’s in Africans blood

@542savage commented

Congrats sad boy, 9ja love you ❤️

Black Sherif's speech turns heads online

For his acceptance speech, Black Sherif reflected on his journey as a musician. He told the audience of how he envisioned his BET win as an unsung artiste.

Learning from Sarkodie's template as he won the same category in 2019, Black Sherif also used his speech to invite African-Americans back home to the continent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh