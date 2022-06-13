Ghanaian musical duo, Dopenation, has bemoaned the increase in prices of popular Ghanaian fish, Kpanla

This comes after the duo released a song title called, 'Kpanla' whch is making waves on the chart and trending on social media

Many people have reacted to the increase in the price of Mackerel Fish, popularly known as Kpanla and associating it to the song

Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, Dopenation, have released a song titled 'Kpanla' which is making waves and topping charts.

Dopenation. Photo Source: @ghdopenation

Source: Instagram

In Ghana, Kpanla is one of the most popular fishes sold either grilled or fried. It is mostly enjoyed with kenkey or banku. It is one of the most affordable foods one could find in the country.

However, the music duo have bemoaned the sudden price hike of the delicious fish after releasing the song.

In a post shared on their Facebook page, they said:

Ei ! Now KPANLA be 7 cedis ‍♂️

Many fans and music lovers shared their plights with some associating the price spike to the release of the song.

One person in the comments section by the name, De Yung, said:

Ebi sake of your hit song #Kpanla that be why them increase am

And Dopenation replied saying:

Next song ein title go be Gob3. Unless we vanish for Ghana

The song comes at a period where there has been a general increase in the prices of goods and services due to the economy.

Dopenation Kpanla debate. Photo Source: Dopenation

Source: Facebook

People react to increase in price of 'Kpanla'

Yes ooo bro. Ur song shoot up the price make I shock la. yesterday dem say Kpanla bi 8 cedis …..Herh!!

Nyanteh Enoch:

Your hit song raise the price ooo

Edger Howard:

You no see nothing yet

Sulley Seidu:

E go reach every bro one by one.

ÎÇë Prìñçë:

Aswear the economy hard like cane

Dennis Ken-Attricki Amewuga Kwabena:

Now if you no buy g)b3 7ghc+ you never go sati

