A Ghanaian woman was seen singing Black Sherif's January 9th word for word in a video that has since gone viral on social media

In the video, the woman was dressed in traditional Ghanaian funeral attire as she sang the heartfelt song

The video melted many hearts as they admired the way the woman sang the song

A Ghanaian woman went viral after a video of her singing rapper Black Sherif's January 9th song before heading out to a funeral ceremony.

A Ghanaian woman and Black Sherif in photos.

Ghanaian woman sings Black Sherif's January 9th in video

A Ghanaian mother was seen singing Black Sherif's January 9th song word for word in a video.

She stood before her phone's camera, singing the Ghanaian rapper's song and making hand gestures.

The lady was dressed in traditional Ghanaian funeral attire. She was clad in black cloth and wrapped a red cloth around her waist.

The song's lyrics were perfect for the mood since she was in a state of mourning.

Below is a video of a Ghanaian woman singing Black Sherif's song titled, January 9th.

Reactions to the video of a woman singing Black Sherif's January 9th

Many people loved the video and talked about how they want to enjoy trending songs when they grow older. Others also hailed the woman for making them fall in love with 's song, January 9th.

@TraceyWithhAnE said:

I bookmarked this last night. This is this is gonna be me when even when I'm in my 40's onwards. A sad girl foreverrrr.

@jayreshh said:

Some people say en recent songs be mid. What do you mean mid ??? Oh no,9th January , Zero??????

@the_law_himself said:

Blacko >>> Amakye Dede

@Misstee1441 said:

It's the Pentecostal dance moves for me

@ace_elorm said:

She’s made me love the tune the more ❤️

@babygal_ella said:

I sing this song almost everyday

