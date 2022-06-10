Tv show host Berla Mundi made a video to express her surprise at the price of some roasted plantain she bought

In the video, she couldn't hold back her shock as she had no idea the Ghanaian delicacy had become so expensiv e

e The video was shared by Zion Felix Entertainment on Facebook. Netizens saw the video and expressed the same sentiments as Bella

Popular Tv show host and media personality Bella Mundi had the surprise of her life after she decided to purchase some roasted plantain, popularly known as Kofi broke man.

In a video, she made after buying the snack, Berla said she was shocked that a piece of roasted plantain was now GH₵3. She said she had no idea it had become that expensive.

She found it ironic that the name of the food meant it was for broke people, but now it is no longer affordable. The video she made was shared on Facebook by Zion Felix Entertainment news. Many people sided with Bella Mundi as they could relate to her sentiments.

Social Media Reactions

Jonathan Narh Dosu felt the traders have a hand in the increase in prices:

Our own market people and traders are making things difficult for us in this country. They are taking selfish and wicked advantage of this ukraine war just to increase price for their selfish gains. Because of greed and selfishness

Obaapanin Akua Boatemaa

I bought corn the other day for 3 Cedis,don’t know whether it’s also imported n battling inflation ‍♀️,Those market women,I’m not sure they’ll go to heaven,lol.

Betty Yirenkyi commented saying:

Kyer3s3 now u can't even enjoy the things you love in peace oooo. U will be thinking about it two two. Kelewele 10.00 is like 15pieces. Ad3n

Food Prices Keep Rising Rapidly: Here Is Why

The cost of foodstuffs in Ghana keeps rising daily, and it doesn't seem like it will stop anytime soon. Various factors have played a massive role in this development, one of them being an increase in the cost of transportation.

The increase in fuel prices automatically means the cost of transportation will increase. Since most foodstuffs are transported from rural areas, the increase in transportation costs affects food items' prices.

In a documentary by citinewsroom some food vendors say the increase in the prices of some vending items like wrappers and takeaway packs pushes them to increase the prices of their food items so they can make ends meet.

Inflation: High Transport Fares And Rising Food Prices Push Ghana's May 2022 Figures Further Up

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about the inflation rate in Ghana.

The inflation figure for May 2022 has been given as 27.6%, showing a constant trend of rising prices of goods and services in Ghana.

The new figure released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on June 8, 2022, is 4% higher than April 2022's figure of 23.6%.

