Shatta Wale, Tulenkey and Medikal are set to release a new song together , which is exciting for their fans

, Per the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the song has an amapiano twist associated with it as well

Many fans have shared their excitement and are waiting in anticipation for the yet-to-be-released banger

Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale, Tulenkey and Medikal are preparing a hit song for their fans.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the three of them and some music producers were spotted dancing to a sample of their yet-to-be-released amapiano song.

Medikal, Shatta Wale and Tulenkey. Photo Source: @amgmedikal @shattawalenima @chief.tulenkey

Source: UGC

Amapiano music trend has taken over the music industry with many musicians across the globe hopping unto it.

Ghana's very own music trio is definitely coming out with a banger that music lovers would surely enjoy.

While sipping drinks and jamming to the tune, Shatta Wale danced with so much energy and enthusiasm. One could tell he was enjoying the song.

Fans react to yet-to-be-released jam

goodbvss:

Ego b something mad

king_kwodjo:

Gh Amapiano

quabhina_agbeko:

Something Wicked ❤️❤️

mrr_odei:

Dis heat go bi mad aswear

Criss Waddle Says 'Beef' With Medikal Was To Hype His Latest Single

AMG boss and rapper Criss Waddle has confessed that the quarrel between himself and Medikal was a prank aimed at hyping the former's latest single with Stonebwoy.

According to the 'Azonto Ghost' hitmaker, there can never be bad blood between Medikal and him due to the relationship they have. He made this disclosure in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM.

We had talked about publicity stunts. We can never have an issue. We talk more than a million times in a month. There is no way we can have an issue. Anything that comes up can be solved. I understand what he is doing. He has his free space to do so. How can there be an issue?

Waddle added that they had discussed and schemed everything together but Medikal seemed to delay in executing his role in the hoax. This, he said, made him change the plans, although he explained the new development to Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh