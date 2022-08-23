Award-winning gospel singer Joe Mettle has released a new song in collaboration with Flo Ra

The latest collaboration is a fine worship song which the two artistes have titled Beautiful God

Beautiful God happens to be the first release of The Keepers Music, a new record label with focus on gospel music

Renowned gospel minister Joe Mettle has collaborated on a new single with singer Flo Ra.

The new song, titled Beautiful God, is the first project Keeper's Music, a new record label specially set up to cater to the gospel music fraternity.

It was thus released to coincide with the launch of the new label which happens to be the first-ever gospel only record label, on Monday, September 6, 2022.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the label, Reverend Francis W. Aubyn, the Lead Pastor of The Keeper's House Chapel, explained that it was the aim of the label to create a capacity that will enhance and position gospel music in this generation and beyond.

"The Keepers Music record label is built to create a concerted effort to harness and support talented song ministers in the church to express themselves in the industry without all the challenges associated with composition, production and marketing," he said.

He stated that the label will serve as a model to encourage others to emulate in order to stop the loss of talents in the church to the world and enhance congregational worship.

“Right now, one of the most powerful movements in music globally has to do with gospel music movement. The birth of The Keeper's Music Label is a generational and prophetic turn and we believe that God has situated us to start something to contribute to congregational worship because music is an integral part of our congregational worship. Our goal is to create congregational songs that will enrich worship experience of ordinary believers and help them to also have quality devotional life not just in Ghana or Africa but around the World," he said.

Joe Mettle and Flo Ra's song

Beautiful God was composed and produced with capacity built in-house by seasoned music producer Kwabby (audio engineering) and video sensation on the block Jephta (video production).

The single is available on all online platforms accompanied by a captivating live video on YouTube.

