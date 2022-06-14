Nigerian Singer, Tems , has shared some unfortunate news to her fans who have been waiting in anticipation to see her perform

Nigerian Singer, Tems, has shared some sad news with her fans which has gotten them in a worried state.

The 'Damages' hitmaker revealed that she has been diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and thus wouldn't be fit to perform for her scheduled shows this week and next month.

Nigerian Singer, Tems. Photo Source: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Breaking the news in a press release on her Instagram page, she said:

It breaks my heart to say this but there's no other option for me. I'm not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what's left of my voice.

She added that based on doctors orders, she has to postpone her other two performances scheduled for this week and next month. Tems has been booked to perform on June 15 at Birmingham and July 17th in London.

She said that new dates for the cancelled shows will be announced on June 15.

She apologised to her fans and added that all tickets for the cancelled shows still remain valid. She added that:

I am so sorry for this inconvenience but I promise to be back better than ever by the grace of God. Then I'll give you the best show ever.

She ended the press release saying:

Appreciate you all for understanding. You mean the world to me. Love you❤️

Many fans and well-wishers wish Tems well

eugyofficial:

Damn. Rest and get well soon

tomiagape:

Get well soon ❤️

kemismallzz:

Get well soon ❤️

guiltybeatz:

Sorry! We love you

thegodlypersona:

Get well soon Tems❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh