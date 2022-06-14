Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that she has been battling mental illness for some time now and is on medication

The social media personality added that her mental health challenges will not deter her from 'dealing with' those she has issues with

not In an interview on Okay FM, she also lashed out at her critics and told them to stop bothering her

Social media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has made public her personal battles with mental illness amidst her ongoing problems.

In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Okay FM, Afia Schwar disclosed that she had been taking medications to treat her condition and that she did not want to be bothered.

They should stop bothering me. Enough is enough. I am tired. You people should just stop. I’m not sound mentally and I have been placed on medication. I have been taking drugs. But I won’t spare anyone who crosses my path. I will fight you with my last strength.

It is obvious the 'queen of controversies' has had enough of the backlash from Ghanaians as she complained about their comments on her personal affairs.

She added that she would not let her mental illness be a hindrance to her squaring off with her 'enemies'. She revealed that she would use any means necessary to tackle the said problems.

While I’m making appearances in court, I will be visiting shrines as well. I’ll visit any type of shrine that will enable me to deal with my detractors. I left home at exactly 2 am to visit the Nogokpo shrine and I didn’t come to joke.

Afia Schwar Slapped With GHc2 Million Lawsuit By Chairman Wontumi

YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has filed a GHc2 million lawsuit against Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa for defaming him.

In the writ presented to Valentina, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, the plaintiff (Chairman Wontumi) is demanding that, in addition to the GHc2 million fee, the defendant should publicly apologize to him and retract her comments.

Afia Schwar has also been directed to liaise with media houses and blogs/websites to register her apology within 72 hours of receiving the suit. Failure to do so within the stipulated duration would result in repercussions.

