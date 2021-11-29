The news has been around Nigerian superstar Wizkid in the past few days and it does not look like it's ending soon

The Ojuelegba crooner and his colleague Tems went home with an award for their song of the Summer, Essence

Fans and followers of both singers have taken to social media to shower accolades on them for the latest achievement

Singers Wizkid and Tems have bagged an award for the best collaboration at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. The award honours the best in African-American culture music and entertainment.

The two Nigerian singers had been nominated for their hit song Essence under the Song of the Year, video of the year and best collaboration categories.

The award which held on Sunday, November 28, saw the singers emerging as the winner for their collaboration.

Wizkid and Tems win an award at the 2021 Soul Train event. Photo: @adesope.olajide

Source: UGC

UK-based Nigerian entertainment journalist Adesope Olajide shared the news of Wizkid's win on his social media page.

For Wizkid, this year makes it the third time that he would be winning the Soul Train award.

Check out his post below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

Wizkid's fans hail the singer while appreciating the journalist for updating them with his win.

presh_pr:

"Thank you for the constant update. What a music journalist/blogger/entertainer we have It’s rare."

markfred460:

"Wizzy wizzy ❤️ wizzy ❤️ big love bro."

_godsonneverfe4r:

"Where are the town criers Seh ?? are u guys still here?"

lavish_honcho:

"Congratulations big wiz."

iam_fineboyflexter:

"Early morning Big wiz na God on earth."

tania_marie89:

"Well deserved talented individuals."

dj_teekay:

"Broooooooooooo your energy no go finish."

Wizkid makes a spectacular entrance at his concert in London

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid shook London to the core on Sunday, November 28, as he kicked off the first leg of his Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in the country.

The singer took things to an entirely different level at his sold-out show which went down at the popular O2 Arena.

A floating square-shaped object hovered in the air for some seconds before the singer emerged from the lower part of the stage and stopped mid-air. Wizkid was spotted on a square-shaped platform that was surrounded by well-lit candles just like his music video for Joro.

