Black Sherif released a fantastic body of work titled The Villain I Never Was on Thursday, 6 October 2022

The 14-track project, which boasts diversity in sound and flow, only has Burna Boy featured on the remix of Second Sermon

In an interview on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio, Black Sherif explained why the Nigerian artist is the only one featured

Black Sherif gave music lovers a fantastic music project with the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was. The 14-track project dropped across various streaming platforms on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

While the album was evidence of Black Sherif's versatility as an artist, the project only featured Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on the remix of the previously released Second Sermon.

Black Sherif, known in private circles as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, sat down with Dadaboy Ehiz on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio to discuss the title of his debut album and why Burna Boy was the only artist on the project. He said;

I really needed to know myself and explore everything in me before I can start sharing out for people to help me tell my story. Music for me has always been very personal, like a safe haven for me to talk my insecurities, things I can’t say outside, so to get someone on a record with me, I just feel like they can’t help me tell my story.

I want people to know my perspectives on life, to actually brief them on what I know, what I’ve seen, what I believe in and how I’m doing. But soon, collaborations are gonna come, trust me.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif Spotted in the Studio Together

In other news, Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif were spotted in a recording studio together. A video of them recording a song surfaced on the internet to the excitement of fans of both music acts.

The star rappers also spent time bonding as they were spotted conversing and hugging each other. From the video, it was clear they loved what they had recorded.

