Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has revealed that the yet-to-be-released song he recorded with Shatta Wale was put together about two years ago

Shatta Wale over the past few weeks has been dropping individual tracklists for his 'Gift of God' album on his social media pages

Naira Marley shared that the reason why he decided to record a verse for the 'Papi' song was that he liked it when Shatta Wale sent it to him

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has disclosed that the song he has with Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was recorded about 2 years ago.

Naira Marley and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @nairamarley @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley was featured on a song on Shatta Wale's Gift of God (G.O.G) album which is yet to be released. The song is titled 'Papi'.

Shatta Wale made the announcement on his official Instagram and Twitter pages. In the post he said,

Thank you G.A.T 1 Shatta Wale x @officialnairam1 #Papi #GOGALBUM #GOGTracklist #Shaxi

According to Naira Marley, he is not sure of the reason behind Shatta Wale holding unto the release date for he album.

"Maybe he was meant to drop the song as single and he just held it for the album. But it’s like 2 years ago or so."

Sharing a background story about meeting Shatta Wale, he told host Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that Shatta wale reached out to him on Instagram. He noted that he sent him the song which he liked and he decided to record a verse for it.

We linked up on Instagram. He sent me the song, I played it, liked it, put a verse on it, and sent it back.

Naira Marley Expresses Interest In Signing Ghana's Lasmid To His Label

Award-winning Nigerian musician, Naira Marley has disclosed his intentions of signing thriving Ghanaian artiste, Lasmid unto his record label, Marlian Music.

In an interview on Daybreak hitz on Hitz FM, he told Andy Dosty that he enjoys Lasmid’s music. He added that he would be humbled to have Lasmid on his Marlian Music record label to join him, alongside Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

“I am looking at a couple of young artistes I can sign. Lasmid is hard. The kid is really good.”

The 'Coming’ crooner showered praises on the 2019 MTN Hitmaker, saying that the young rising musician is currently making strides with his latest single titled ‘Friday Night’.

Source: YEN.com.gh