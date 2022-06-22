Sarkodie has disclosed that his relationship with Shatta Wale is a cordial one but his behaviour is one that no one would understand

In a recent interview in South Africa, he noted that Shatta Wale flares up and insults him for no apparent reason even during friendly conversations

He hailed Shatta Wale for being a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian music industry in Ghana since he brings energy and attention to the industry

Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has disclosed that his relationship with Shatta Wale is one that is cordial.

However, he stated that the controversial reggae-dancehall musician flares up for no apparent reason during a middle of a friendly conversation.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. Photo Source: @shattawalenima @sarkodie

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with South African based podcast, 'Podcast and Chill with MACG', he said Shatta Wale's actions are unpredictable. In a jovial tone, he stated that,

"Shatta Wale, my brother is crazy. You can just wake up and something will happen."

During the course of the interview, the hosts of the podcast shared that they had been in Ghana in November 2021 when they heard about the arrest of Shatta Wale involved in a shooting incident. Speaking on the incident, Sarkodie said,

"I’ve lost count of what happened. He has done a lot."

Watch the video below from 30 minutes onward

Sarkodie noted that regardless of the unprecedented actions of Shattawale, he is a driving force in the Ghanaian music industry. He noted that Shatta Wale is someone who has brought energy into the industry.

"He insults me for no reason. We’d be in the phone today and tomorrow he is up on the radio eff Sark. Sometimes, you don’t understand it. But I think for a moment, he brought energy and attention to the industry," Sarkodie said.

