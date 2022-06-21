Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has rained accolades on Ghana's rising musician, Lasmid, during a media tour in Ghana

Award-winning Nigerian musician, Naira Marley has disclosed his intentions of signing thriving Ghanaian artiste, Lasmid unto his record label, Marlian Music.

In an interview on Daybreak hitz on Hitz FM, he told Andy Dosty that he enjoys Lasmid’s music. He added that he would be humbled to have Lasmid on his Marlian Music record label to join him, alongside Zinoleesky and Mohbad.

“I am looking at a couple of young artistes I can sign. Lasmid is hard. The kid is really good.”

The 'Coming’ crooner showered praises on the 2019 MTN Hitmaker, saying that the young rising musician is currently making strides with his latest single titled ‘Friday Night’.

Lasmid upon seeing the tweet thanked Naira Markey for his kind remarks and said that he would like to meet him personally since he is a huge fan of the Marlian (the name of Naira Marley's fan base) President.

"Thank you Baba. @officialnairam1 I personally want to meet you❤️," Lasmid said.

He further stated that he is really impressed with how upcoming musicians from Ghana are breaking bounds with their music.

“There are lots of new Ghanaian artistes coming up that are serious and there are some of them I am trying to sign. I think they are already signed but I would really like to sign some of them” Naira Marley said.

Naira Marley is currently in Ghana promoting his new album “God’s Timing’s the Best (GTTB)” which happens to be his debut album for 2022.

The new album features 14 songs, including Coming, First Time in America, Kojosese, and O’dun, which have already been released. Mayorkun, Lil Kesh, Jada Kingdom, Busiswa, Diquenza, Chivv, and his proteges Zinoleesky and Mohbad feature on the album.

MTN Hitmaker Season 8: Lasmid wins 2019 edition of show

Season 8 of MTN Hitmaker has come to an end with Lasmid being declared the winner.

The grand finale which came off at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, December 14, had Lasmid defeating three other competitors to emerge the winner. He beat his colleagues Alibaba, Kofi Pages, and the only female among them, Nessa.

Lasmid’s win did not surprise many people as he had been winning some awards as the best performer during the whole competition.

For his prize, Lasmid took home a whooping GHC12,000 recording deal, other benefits and indeed, the bragging rights as the 2019 MTN Hitmaker winner. The night saw performances from Medikal, Mr Drew, Krymi and OV among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh