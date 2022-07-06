North West has just established herself as a fashionista, following in the footsteps of her parents, reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and fashionista Kanye West

This comes after she wore her father's vintage jacket in Paris, which he wore to the 2008 American Music Awards

Fans have praised the nine-year-old's sense of style and have dubbed her a "fashion icon in the making" after she wore the jacket

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

North West has recently proven herself to be a fashionista by wearing her father, Kanye West's jacket in Paris, which he wore in 2008.

North West took to Paris Fashion Week wearing her dad's blue vintage jacket. Image: Marc Piasecki/WireImage and Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: UGC

The jacket is a blue vintage 2008 Pastelle jacket that she paired with black slightly oversized trousers and a tiny luxury bag, as well as sunglasses with a blue frame and black lenses as an accessory.

Kanye West previously wore the jacket at the 2008 American Music Awards, according to The Shade Room on Instagram. The Shade Room posted the following on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

North's ability to wear vintage clothing and make it look fashionable is not entirely surprising given that both her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, are fashionistas and own renowned fashion brands.

Fans have reacted to the news by complimenting her sense of style while also recognising that she is beginning to resemble her father as she grows older.

@mel.thagoat said:

"She’s a fashion icon in the making."

@corruptedclit wrote:

"North should be Kim’s stylist."

@worldwide_phresh said:

" Son, I wanted that jacket since '08."

@msnicci_78 replied:

"She’s so cute… she looks like her dad here."

@trappinsoulz also added:

"That’s his twin she's so cute!! ♥️"

Father's day: Kim Kardashian praises Kanye West for being the best dad to their kids

Meanwhile, popular South African website, Briefly News, previously reported that on Sunday, June 19, the world celebrated Father's Day. It was the day of honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

Kim Kardashian took to social media and showered her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, with praise on the special occasion of Father’s Day. In the sweet post sighted by Page Six, the mother of four thanked the rapper for being the best dad to their kids.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za