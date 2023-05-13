The founder of A-List Management Joseph Aidoo Jr gifted Black Sherif two luxury cars for winning the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year

The cars were unveiled in a beautiful ceremony and Black Sherif was seen checking the interior and functions of the cars

Lots of congratulatory messages have poured in for the rapper as he becomes an owner of luxury cars

CEO of Brasa Grill Restaurant and founder of A-List Management, Joseph Aidoo Jr, has gifted rapper Black Sherif two luxury cars after being crowned the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023 Artiste of the Year.

According to Mr Aidoo Jr, the cars were presented to him as a reward of his hard work.

Details of Black Sherif's cars

In a brief ceremony held at Brasa Grill Restaurant, the two luxury cars were unveiled as present guests cheered and congratulated the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker.

The first car that was unveiled was a Mercedes Benz, and it was in the model, Gold Wrapped C63S AMG.

The second car was also a Mercedes-Benz, the G-Class model in green.

Black Sherif tours his brand-new cars

In the online video, Blacko was seen checking his two brand-new cars as he beamed with a smile.

Ghanaians react to videos of Black Sherif being the latest luxury car owner in town

Many people had questions as to how he was going to maintain the cars since he had said in several previous interviews that buying luxury cars did not interest him.

Many others congratulated him for being the latest luxury car owner in town, while others had their personal views on what A-List Management should have gifted him instead of the cars.

Below are selected comments from Ghanaians:

kravegh said:

How is he going to maintain these cars?

merritascollection said:

Why two cars?? Instead of giving him at least one of the cars' money to him invest

itzmeh_gabriel commented:

They should add more money plus more cars cos he deserves it... Blacko hard work pays

luxury_bikini_slay remarked:

Will they buy petrol for him too?

kofi_witty1 said:

Oil in my head everything I touch is blessing....all I see is blessing man don't stay down when man fall...get up and fight for more.

amoprinz commented:

I’m saying this because blacko self wasn’t suprised! 2 big cars like this Paa and your there knocking your head keke . I still don’t understand why this is not a surprise to him hmm.

afraaso_coutoure commented:

Congratulations blacko ❤️❤️❤️ you taught a good fight and your outfit is dope

danny_kad said:

......dem dash House first wey he go park the cars for inside anaa?

Black Sherif eulogises Abeiku Santana with a rap song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif composed a rap song for Abeiku Santana and performed it for the first time on air.

This comes after the UTV and Okay FM presenter prophesied that he would make it in the music industry in three months.

Many people praised Abeiku Santana for manifesting into Blacko's life as what he said became a reality.

Source: YEN.com.gh