Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, who was known in showbiz as AB Crentsil has passed on

Sound Engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma, confirmed that AB Crentsil died at the age of 79 on Wednesday July 13, 2022

Many celebrities as well as sympathisers across the country are sending in their condolences

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, who was known in showbiz as AB Crentsil has passed on at the age of 79.

Alfred Benjamin (AB) Crentsil

Source: UGC

The death of the celebrated musician was confirmed by sound engineer Fred Kyei Mensah who is popularly known as Fredyma. He confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.

In the Facebook post, he wrote,

"FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, 'Moses and Atia', AB Crenstil, has died! He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, 'Juliana and Obi ba wiase', cannot be forgotten."

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Fredyma intimated that the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.

Loads of tributed continue to pour in for the late composer.

@Adadziewaa_

Rest In Absolutely Peace Uncle AB Crentsil. I have enjoyed every moment we have shared together. May The Lord Keep Your Happy Soul In Safe Place

@TheRealBolaRay

We have lost a great man!! RIP Sir

@the_marcoli_boy

RIP AB Crentsil. Gone But Never Forgotten

@JojoDada13

Highlife Musician AB Crentsil has passed on today at the age of 79, after a short illness. He was the composer of hit songs like Moses, I Go Pay You Tomorrow, Ayen, Obi Baa Wiase, Odo Ye, Gyae Me Life Ma Me, Ye Wo Adze a Oye and Angelina. May his soul rest in peace. #abcrentsil

@EmmanuelAyamga_

One of the all-time greats. Rest well, AB Crentsil ❤️‍

Woman Who Asked for Lenient Sentence for R. Kelly Claims They Are Engaged: "Deeply in Love"

Meanwhile, Joycelyn Savage, one of the alleged victims of R&B singer R. Kelly, has claimed she is engaged to the musician.

According to TMZ, the relationship between the duo was detailed in a letter that she sent to a judge before he was sentenced.

Savage pleaded for leniency for her alleged fiance through the letter she sent to the judge before sentencing.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh