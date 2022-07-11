Rapper Sarkodie and his daughter Titi captured a beautiful memory on tape while having a father-daughter moment in Berlin, Germany

The Ghanaian entertainer was one of the musicians who was billed to perform at the premiere edition of the Afrobeats Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Fans who saw the clip spotlighting the father-daughter moment took to the comment section to gush over them

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie and his daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as Titi, created a beautiful memory in Berlin, Germany.

The Ghanaian superstar was one of the musicians who was billed to perform at the premiere edition of the Afrobeats Festival in Berlin Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The rapper arrived in the European country with his daughter Titi, and he captured a beautiful moment with her sitting in the crowd during the show.

Photos of Sarkodie and his daughter Titi. Credit: sarknativesgh

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Sarknativesgh, Sarkodie and his daughter are seen sitting close to each other as Titi played with a smartphone.

Fans who saw the clip spotlighting the father-daughter moment took to the comment section to gush over them.

The fanbase Instagram page Sarknativesgh uploaded the clip to celebrate Sarkodie, who turned a new age Sunday, July 10.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Fans of Sarkodie react to footage

Akuamelodyhenewaa commented:

''Happy birthday king Sark my birthday matemay this year be our best one yet.''

Mogabithebarber said:

''Age with grace, my birthday twin.''

Agbekpepearl commented:

''Happy birthday long life and all your wishes come true, and my your feet step multiple .''

Shantyohemaa commented:

''Happy birthday king.''

Sethdei2 said:

''Happy birthday king.''

Wendy Shay Causes Stir as She 'Breaks' Her Waist on Stage to Thrill Fans at Concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, known professionally as Stonebwoy, was spotted with rapper Sarkodie's daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo, also known as Titi, in Germany.

The dancehall musician posed with six-year-old Titi and another girl for the camera after a show in the European country.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy is seen smiling for the camera while the little princesses expressed no delightful facial emotions.

Titi: Sarkodie's Daughter Stuns on Birthday As She Turns 6 Years Old

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Adalyn Owusu Addo the adorable daughter of Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo and Tracy Owusu Addo turned a year older on March 27, 2022.

The young girl known as Titi in public circles turned six years old and she could not keep calm about the milestone.

Some family members of the young lady took to social media to celebrate her by posting her photos and showering her with glowing words.

Source: YEN.com.gh