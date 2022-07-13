Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae, known in showbiz as Kwaisey Pee, has opined that Hajia 4Reall is not a musician

He explained that she only has a high following on social media, and thus, many people associate themselves with her based on that

He noted that he is highly disappointed in Ghanaians calling her a musician when she's just a socialite

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae, known in showbiz as Kwaisey Pee, has expressed disappointment in Ghanaians for tagging Hajia 4Reall as a musician.

Hajia 4Reall and Kwaisey Pee. Photo Source: @hajia4reall @kwaiseypee

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Tarkoradi based radio station, Empire FM, he explained that Hajia4Reall does not qualify to be called a musician.

According to the veteran Ghanaian Highlife artiste, the Ghanaian socialite turned musician is not as talented as she is perceived to be.

However, he indicated that many people want to associate with the budding musician because of her infectious influence on social media.

“People will love to do a song with someone like Hajia 4Reall (Mona 4Reall) who is not a musician because of her large following."

When making his point, Kwaisey Pee felt that he was being forced to clarify the statement he made earlier on during the same show. However, he stated that he does not believe that the 'Fine Girl' hitmaker is a musician.

“I know you want me to say something, so you use it for a story but truth be told, Hajia4Reall is not a musician. I am telling you. You know what I’m talking about, but you want to push me so you say Kwaisey Pee said it,”

Hajia4Reall jumped onto the music scene in 2020 after releasing her first single ‘Badder Than’. She later dropped another banger ‘Fine Girl’, and ‘God’s Child’ before she launched a 7-track EP titled ‘Here to Stay’ on October 14, 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh