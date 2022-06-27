Ghanaian singer, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia 4Reall marked her 30 on June 26, 2022, with a party and it was nothing but exquisite

The person who stole the show was her daughter, Naila, who nailed her pink tutu dress and her poses stoles the eyes of many

Many people admired the six-year-old as she looked adorable and elegant in her outfit for her mother's birthday party

However, one person stole the occasion with her adorable self and elegant fairytale gown. It was none other than, Hajia 4Reall's beautiful daughter, Naila.

However, one person stole the occasion with her adorable self and elegant fairytale gown. It was none other than, Hajia 4Reall's beautiful daughter, Naila.

Hajia 4Reall's Daughter Looking All Glamorous On Her Mother's Big Day

She wore a pink tutu dress which was cut from the front and showed Naila's beautiful legs and silver shoes.

What amazed many was the striking resemblance she shares with her superstar mother and the out-of-the-world poses she made during the picture-taking session.

She crossed her legs, put her hand on her waist in akimbo style and posed gorgeously for the cameras. She swirled and turned, leaned back and stretched her hand forward and beamed with cute smiles like a supermodel.

Her edges were perfectly laid and her ponytail was held up gracefully.

Naila was definitely feeling her gorgeous self and did surely steal hearts at her mother's birthday party which was held on June 26 at East Legon.

Reactions from social media

simmi_gotlot said:

❤️ princess

nanaop_gh commented:

Sister is posing ankasa

patricia.dansowaa said:

Beautiful like mummy ♥

nanaserwaalinky said:

Gorgeous

teenns_arena said:

Adorable

ponytail_essence commented saying:

Cutie

