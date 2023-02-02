Efya, in an interview with GH One's Blessing Bliss on Rhtymz One On One, denied ever knowing reggae/dancehall legend Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta popped up in the conversation because of his comments about Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up, and Efya was asked her thoughts on his reaction, and she denied knowing him

Her statement has caused a massive stir on social media as many folks felt her ignorance was intentional

Popular Ghanaian singer, Efya, has caused a stir on social media after she made a statement that she did not know who Blakk Rasta was.

The statement has shocked many people as Blakk Rasta is a well-known reggae artist and radio presenter in Ghana. She made the comments on Wednesday, 1st February 2023, during an interview on GH One's Rhthymz One On-One show, with Blessing Bliss.

She was asked about her thoughts on Blakk Rasta's comments regarding Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's Stir It Up. To the surprise of many, Efya responded by saying she did not know who he was.

She sarcastically asked if Blakk Rasta was a rapper, which surprised Blessing Bliss. The host sang Blakk Rasta's smash hit, Barrack Obama, to jog her memory. She responded by saying, "oh he is the one that does the funny music. He is a funny guy?"

The statement has caused a lot of reactions from fans and music lovers alike, with many people expressing their disbelief and disappointment. Many have taken to social media to express their opinions on the matter, with some saying that Efya must have been living under a rock not to know who Blakk Rasta was.

Blakk Rasta's Comments On Sarkodie

Earlier, Blakk Rasta threw shots at rapper Sarkodie and said he had desecrated the holy music of Bob Marley by featuring on the song Stir It Up. He called the feature disgraceful and an insult to Bob Marley's legacy.

Efya's Comments Spark Reaction

monagucciofficial was in full support:

**Efya to the whole…world..!!!The best female vocalist in Ghana..

alubarika_sirdon_ said:

No be force to know person na make una leave our sister alone Abeg

nana_duodu32 commented:

Haven't heard Efya song in a Decade. Black Rasta is actually relevant than her.

