Dopest internet sensation, Big Ivy, has disclosed that she has been overwhelmed with the reception of her hit song, 'Big Momma'

Mother of rapper CJ Biggermnan hinted that she has received more fame from the hit song than in the 20 years of her acting career

Big Ivy revealed that her fans should be expectant of a single and an EP which would be released soon

Hottest internet sensation, Big Ivy, has disclosed that her trending ‘Big Momma’ song has overwhelmed her with many rallying their support behind her as she represents Ghana in the rap battle between Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz.

Big Ivy. Photo Source: @Hitz1039FM

Source: Twitter

In an interview on HitzFM'z Daybreak Hitz, she told Doreen Avio that she has gained more fame from the rap battle than she has with her acting career.

She revealed that she has always loved rapping while growing up, however, she had to put that aside and focus on obtaining her degrees and later on pursue her dreams of being an actress.

The 'Big Momma' hitmaker revealed that she has been in many movie productions, including Abiba, Things We Do For Love, TV Theatre, Home Sweet Home and YOLO over the years.

“I have been acting for about 20 years now I have not been this big. I am surprised especially on social media, I wasn’t expecting it to be this big, I really like it, it is noise, this world has a lot of stress so we are using it to de-stress so we are having fun.”

Speaking on how she handles the fame, she hinted that she does not have people jumping and rushing to meet her when she enters a public space, even though she has gained more followers on social media.

She said that her passion for rap re-ignited after she had a conversation with her son rapper, CJ Biggerman.

“I asked him to let us do something creative, so he wrote for me, and we discussed what could stay and what should change. I sit in the studio when he is writing, and then we look at what he has and say ‘let’s change this, this doesn’t rhyme’. I am very particular about the lyrics, I don’t want to use.”

Big Ivy revealed that she has a single and an EP which would be released soon. She stated that the release date of the single was postponed after she ended up in a rap battle with Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz.

Some reactions on social media

@GideonDadzie3 said:

"What's my name again"? Our Ghanaian parents at their best

@DelaWalker3 commented:

Hahahaha Chale your mummy be too much! She’s lovely

@Francois2099 commented:

Ɔse What's my name.

