Versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, Francine Koffie, who is well-known as Fantana, has admitted to having enhanced her body

She explained that she did that because she was not happy with how she looked and wanted to achieve the body she wanted through that process

Many people hail her for her candidness in not lying to her fans for using slimming tea and body enhancing products such as; creams and oils

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, Francine Koffie who is well-known as Fantana, has admitted to having done cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, she said she underwent cosmetic surgery because she wasn't happy with how she looked.

Fantana. Photo Source: @iamfantana @fantanaarmy

Source: Instagram

ZionFelix's questions come at the back of the Fantana deleting old photos and videos and sharing new photos of her enhanced body.

According to the 24-year-old she is proud of her recent BBL surgery, however, she is not ashamed to admit that she went under the knife to increase her backside and to flatten her tummy.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She further stated that she is not the type of person to lie to her fervent followers that her body is all natural.

She also hinted that she has no qualms with people who decide to patronise plastic surgeries. According to her, if one notices something about their body which they are not happy with and they have the means to change it, they should do so.

“I just fixed it. It was already nice, but I just made it better. There is nothing wrong with it. Some people do it and say they haven’t done anything, which is misleading people. A lot of people follow me, and I wouldn’t lie about it. If you don’t like something about you, go and fix it,” she said.

The 'No Dulling' hitmaker stated that since she is in the limelight, many eyes are on her, and not having the perfect body makes her insecure.

“it was almost perfect, but sometimes you want to be extra… as a musician, people look at me and I will rather fix it. Now my shape is okay for me and I enhanced it to look curvier. I feel like in America people are okay with it, but in Ghana, they feel shy about it".

Speaking about life after having the body enhancement surgery, she emphasised that her body looks good and it has boosted her confidence as well as attract more men to her.

"Even before I did my [surgery] I did it to feel more confident and not to hide my stomach. A lot of women fix themselves for themselves. I feel like mine is fine… It’s attracting more men. I’ve always attracted people, but it’s attracting 10 times more,” she said.

Some reactions on social media

lillianlartey said:

Don't see anything wrong with she doing it. What I really don't understand is why try hiding

idol_jacky commented:

She’s real yh, the other influencers and celebrities will go and enhance their bodies and be selling flat tummy tea and body enhancement cream. Knowing perfectly well it won’t work

ameyaw112 commented:

Fanta bottle has changed over the years so it's normal

moda_st.patrick said:

Real sh*t right there.... Atleast she's not given advert about flat tummy tea... She did it and proud of it.. . I love her

its_tickles commented:

And she’s honest about it and that’s the most important thing. Do what makes u feel comfortable with no cap

kwakye787 said:

Woto soa na ay3 de3n even the original one comes with waist pains

fordjour_patricia said:

At least she never lied that it is gym and flat tummy tea

_abhena_xx commented:

My bby is Soo real so she's not hiding it ❤️

Nana Akua Addo: The Style Goddess From Ghana Putting African Fashion On The Map

When it comes to Ghanaian fashion, a few names would always make a statement on the list. One name that seems to always make a mark is none other than German-born Ghanaian fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo.

Her outfits always make the headlines, and she always makes an impeccable statement when she steps on the red carpet or shows up to either events or interviews.

Her journey from 'failing' at being an actress and film producer to being a global fashion icon. This is the untold story of Nana Akua Addo.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh