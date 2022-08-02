One of Ghana's most attended Christmas events, Afro Nation, is returning with a bang this year on December 29 and 30

After Covid-19 hit, the show had to take a break; however, it has assured revellers that it would be returning to Accra this December

Many are excited as they tag and call out their friends to save the date for the much-anticipated Afrobeats festival

Organisers of Afro Nation have announced the comeback of the much-anticipated concert in Ghana this December.

The show was a massive success during the Year of Return in 2019 when it made its debut. However, the show had to be halted due to the global pandemic, Covid-19, which spiked in march 2020.

Meanwhile, organisers of one of the most attended Afrobeats festivals in Ghana have hinted at its return after they had another successful show in Portugal in July.

The festival, which would be held on Ghanaian soil is meant to unite diasporans to their African roots through music.

The festival would be talking place on December 29, and 30 at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square, in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The stage will host some of the biggest names and future stars from across the African continent whilst thousands of revellers rediscover their historic connections with their African roots.

Just like Afro Nation Portugal and Afro Nation Puerto Rico, Afro Nation Ghana seeks to bring attention to Ghana’s rich culture as well as tourism and economy.

Many excited about its return

Ghana seals deal to host Afro Nation for 5 years

Ghana's government has sealed a deal with Event Horizon Entertainment Limited to host the popular Afro Nation concert for 5 consecutive years.

The deal was signed between the Tourism Ministry and the entertainment House in the UK witnessed by President Akufo-Addo.

Gabby Otchere Darko, President Akufo-Addo's cousin announced this on social media. In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gabby Otchere Darko wrote:

"A major highlight of this maiden UK-Africa Summit is the 5-year Africa exclusive events deal for Ghana to host Afro Nation annually. This deal was signed in the presence of President Akufo-Addo between the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Horizon Entertainment Ltd, operators of Afro Nation. Whereby Ghana would host Afro Nation in Africa exclusively on an annual basis for the next five years.”

He added that this would serve as an opportunity for investors, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to have at least a five-year investment plan to focus on and to exploit well the anticipated annual Christmas traffic.

He further stated that the trade boom during the festivities in December will be sustained by the Akufo-Addo administration.

