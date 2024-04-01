Wendy Shay's latest single, Holy Father, featuring Ras Kuuku, continues to make waves

The song has caught the attention of several celebrities, including the renowned dancehall superstar Mavado

A video of him singing the song has surfaced online, exciting scores of Ghanaian fans who have also fallen in love with the song

On February 23, Ghanaian Afropop singer Wendy Shay released her explosive hit single, Holy Father, to mark her 28th birthday.

The song, which features Ras Kuuku, became an instant hit, gaining the attention of numerous fans and celebrities.

Wendy Shay's new release seems to have also attracted Jamaican dancehall superstar Mavado, who was spotted singing the song in a recent video.

Wendy Shay hails Mavado

In a recent post, Wendy Shay shared the video of Mavado singing Holy Father on social media, saying:

"Music is a universal language. Bless Mavado."

Before that, Mavado had taken to social media to express her admiration for the Ghanaian singer.

"This is my favorite song at the moment from Ghana ..this song is mad spiritual “beautiful voice," the dancehall superstar said on Instagram.

For many fans, Mavado's video is a cue for a collaboration with Wendy Shay, which they have already begun counting down to.

Fans react to the video of Mavado singing Wendy Shay's Holy Father

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Mavado's new favourite song.

prince_larry34 said:

Gully Side Mi Favorite Artist in WW @wendyshayofficial u are blessed always king has bless the song already

g_cosportsshow wrote:

Definitely need Mavado on the remix

realfreemanhkd noted:

She is Ghananian Gena!! Africa Still

karltinga commented:

Your verse on this song will bless the world

nurukingston added:

We need a remix with Dancehall messiah @mavadogully

Asamoah Gyan lauds Wendy Shay for her new single

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian football legend and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan had confessed his love for Wendy Shay's new song.

The Ghanaian striker shared a video of himself heartily singing Holy Father, which he describes as a spiritual song.

