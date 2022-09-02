Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Sista Afia, has clarified rumours circulating the media about undergoing cosmetic surgery

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, she revealed that she usually undergoes a procedure called Fat Freeze in London

She emphasised that she did not go under the knife to achieve the hourglass figure she currently flaunts now

Versatile Ghanaian singer and rapper, Sista Afia has disclosed that she underwent a cosmetic procedure to make her tummy flatter.

Sista Afia and Abeiku Santana. Photo Source: @sista.afia @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

In an interview, she disclosed to Abeiku Santana that she was fat when she jumped into the music scene. However, that made her insecure, and she had to seek medical advice on how to get rid of belly fat.

It is something that I already do. Fat Freeze. Sometimes, when I go to London, and I have two weeks off my busy schedule when I go and get it done.

However, she indicated that the procedure is not sustainable since her stomach becomes bigger again after spending about a year in Ghana.

She added that she paid $1000 for another similar procedure to achieve better results. However, she would have to make another down payment of about $2000.

She revealed that it has been seven months since she did the Fat Freeze procedure, which is a type of tummy contour procedure that flattens the tummy.

She added that due to this, she has made some changes to her diet.

I personally do not eat oily foods, as well as meat.

Another concern she shared was her bosom. She indicated that one of her major fears is the probability of them growing bigger when she conceives.

They (bosom) don't weigh me down, but they are heavy. When I give birth chances are that they've grown bigger, I'll decide whether to keep them the way they are or go in for a reduction surgery. I don't know.

