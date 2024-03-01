The 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards is set to come off in the second quarter of this year

Scores of Ghanaian artistes, including King Paluta, have already sent in their bids to be nominated

Ahead of the awards night, the musician has shared his hopes of winning the category

In an exclusive interview, YEN.com.gh asked music executive and entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about King Paluta's chances of getting the award

Charterhouse has begun preparations for the 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, which is set to happen in the second quarter of the year.

In February, the awards scheme opened its portal for nomination bids from Ghanaian musicians.

Ahead of the D-Day, Kumasi-based rapper King Paluta shared his hopes of clinching the Best New Artiste of the Year category.

King Paluta sets syes on GMA win Photo source: Instagram/KingPaluta

Source: Instagram

King Promise eyes Best New Artiste of the Year

Charterhouse defines the recipient of the Best New Artiste of the Year category at the Ghana Music Awards as a relatively new artiste(s) who released a single/EP/album that establishes the public identity of the artiste within the year under review.

In a recent interview, King Paulta recounted his strides in the year under review, having scored hits like Ya Hitte and Sika Aba Fie.

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst and music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about King Paluta's chances. He said,

King Paluta has a great chance of winning the new artist of the year. Aside from having a great year, he has been consistently putting in work all these years, and he is popular among the grassroots fans, not just because of a hit single. However, he will face competition as the favourite so far is OlivetheBoy, who had an equally better year. Another outsider we can look out for is Banzy Banero, but the two top favourites are OlivetheBoy and King Paluta.

Netizens react to King Paluta's chances of winning the Best New Artiste of the Year.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to King Paluta's hopes for the Best New Artiste of the Year category.

mekpafoarslyon said:

Paluta king u deserve it bro

flexylit wrote:

Guess this is the right time

joshuasodja noted:

He must perform on the stage this year

Two US soldiers dance to King Paluta's song.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which two US Army officers exhibited their dance skills to King Paluta's smashing hit single, Odo bi ye bad.

The song has garnered significant traction since its release and has attracted scores of Ghanaian artistes, including singer Gyakie.

Source: YEN.com.gh