Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel, the husband to Becca, has showered unconditional praises on the award-winning singer and songwriter

After Becca graduated with merits from UPSA, she flooded the internet with many congratulating her on this major milestone

More congratulatory messages are still pouring in for her, with the latest coming from her beloved husband

Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel, the husband of multiple award-winning singer and songwriter Becca, has taken to his social media page to celebrate her.

This comes after she obtained a master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Becca and her husband Dr. Sanni Daniel. Photo Source: @beccafrica

Taking to his official Instagram page, Dr. Sanni Daniel congratulated Becca for her marvellous academic achievement, emphasising that he was extremely proud of her.

Writing a lovely message to honour her, he shared a beautiful picture of his wife wearing her graduation cap and gown. He listed all her academic achievements from her one-year master's programme at the institution, including her outstanding GPA.

He further commended her for being hardworking and determined and how that has rewarded her. He also added that Becca is beautiful inside and out.

Upon seeing the post, Becca replied with her official Instagram handle, @beccafrica expressing how much she loves him. She also commended him for being her support system and for being a huge inspiration to her to achieve greater heights in life.

Many react to Dr Sanni-Daniel's lovely message to his wife, Becca

Musician Becca Bags Master's Degree From UPSA, Graduates As Valedictorian with 3.92 GPA

Award-winning musician, Becca, born Rebecca Acheampong, has officially graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

The 'Yes I do' crooner acquired a Master’s degree in Brands and Communication from the institution. She recorded a GPA of 3.92, making her the overall best student.

According to the institution, Becca achieving the highest GPA earned her the title of overall best student as well as the valedictorian in the graduation class of 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh