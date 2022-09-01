Becca's Husband Drops Lovely Message For Her After Graduating UPSA With Merit
- Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel, the husband to Becca, has showered unconditional praises on the award-winning singer and songwriter
- After Becca graduated with merits from UPSA, she flooded the internet with many congratulating her on this major milestone
- More congratulatory messages are still pouring in for her, with the latest coming from her beloved husband
Dr Tobi Sanni-Daniel, the husband of multiple award-winning singer and songwriter Becca, has taken to his social media page to celebrate her.
This comes after she obtained a master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Taking to his official Instagram page, Dr. Sanni Daniel congratulated Becca for her marvellous academic achievement, emphasising that he was extremely proud of her.
Writing a lovely message to honour her, he shared a beautiful picture of his wife wearing her graduation cap and gown. He listed all her academic achievements from her one-year master's programme at the institution, including her outstanding GPA.
Benedicta Gafah: Ravishing birthday photos of the celebrated actress flood social media, many adore her beauty
He further commended her for being hardworking and determined and how that has rewarded her. He also added that Becca is beautiful inside and out.
Upon seeing the post, Becca replied with her official Instagram handle, @beccafrica expressing how much she loves him. She also commended him for being her support system and for being a huge inspiration to her to achieve greater heights in life.
Many react to Dr Sanni-Daniel's lovely message to his wife, Becca
ohemaawoyeje:
Such a wife ❤️❤️❤️ #pride #treasure
callme_nurseforkuoh:
Congratulations to Mrs
nanayaaflexy:
Awwwww❤️❤️
dostyperkins:
Congrats our Wife!
delali_amedorme:
Congratulations to her.. she's really determined
emekaokpara:
Congratulations to our wife.. we celebrate you
diplomatagency:
Such a proud husband. Becca has inspired me
sweet_bennylove:
God bless u for the wonderful husband u have been to her
suarautoyin:
I celebrate you too, Becca and indeed very proud of you
wow_marii:
She sure is and having you as a support system is a plus to her...congratulations to you @beccafrica u are inspiration
tasiatrends:
Brainy beauty!
