A young Nigerian girl, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, who passed her 2022 WAEC exams in flying colours, said that her parents were so happy

The young lady revealed that she and her friends in secondary school created a support group on WhatsApp to help them prepare well

Moyinoluwa is of the idea that parents need to teach their children other activities different from academics so they can become well-rounded scholars

A teenager, Ogunjobi Moyinoluwa Adekemi, whose story of academic success in WAEC made the news days ago as she had 8 A's, has spoken to Legit TV's Dolapo Amodeni in an exclusive interview.

The 15-year-old said that her mother awaited her WAEC result with bathed breath when it was announced that it has been released. On seeing that she got 8 A's, the woman cried. It should be noted that Moyinoluwa scored 7 A's in her WAEC GCE and 8A's in her 2022 school WAEC.

The teenager said that her mother was happy when she saw the result.

Her mum sang praises

"We checked my WAEC result around 12 midnight because my mummy could not sleep. She was like 'let check, let's check... When we checked it and it was like 8 A's, she started crying and singing praises..."

Moyinoluwa revealed that she is going for computer engineering/computer science at the university level because computer-related things have always fascinated her.

I'm sad about ASUU strike

The teenager added that she is sad about the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike as many of her seniors are stuck because of the situation. She implored parents to encourage their kids in other crafts apart from academics to give them an edge.

Speaking about mathematics, she said she loves the subject because once a person familiarises themselves with the concepts, they could always apply them to solve any question.

We had a WhatsApp group

The smart kid stated that aside from the teachings she got in school, she used online resources and always read at night to help herself prepare for the examination. Moyinoluwa said she and her friends created a WhatsApp group where they share resources.

Not wanting to put her eggs in just one basket, she said that she is looking at opportunities both at home and abroad. She is considering UNILAG and Covenant University for her higher education in the country.

Watch the video here.

