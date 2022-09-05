On Instagram, D-Black announced he has an upcoming collaboration with Ghanaian singer Hajia4Reall

The announcement comes fresh off the two artists' performance at the just-ended Ashaiman To The World Concert

The news got fans of both artists so excited they expressed their anticipation in the comments section of D-Black's post

It's new music season for Ghanaian singer Hajia4Reall and rapper D-Black. Fresh off performing at Stonebwoy's Ashaiman To The World Concert, both artists have hit their fans with news of a new music release.

Hajia4Reall and D-Black set to collaborate Photo Source: @dblackgh

Source: Instagram

On Monday, 5 September 2022, D-Black shared a photo of himself in a studio with Hajia4Real. Announcing his upcoming single, he wrote;

New Music Alert ! @hajia4reall & The Enjoyment Minister soon drop

A Dive Into Mona 4Reall's Music Career

In 2020, Hajia4Real dropped her debut single, Badder Than, a single signifying her ground-breaking entry into the music scene. The socialite-turned musician also released singles like Fine Girl and God's Child in 2021 before dropping her debut EP, Here To Stay.

The 7-track EP had features from top Ghanaian acts such as Medikal, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Efya. Adding to her diverse discography, Mona 4Reall released Blow, a dancehall tune and her first single of 2022.

Since she ventured into music, Mina 4Reall has won several awards, including the Uncovered Artist Of The year category at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards-UK and Emerging Woman of the year at the 2022 3Music Awards.

Fans React To D-Black's Announcement

bluprentautomobile

I can’t wait to listen to this song. Pic is lit

janekawata387

I have butterflies in my tummy

xcobhark3lly

Can’t wait to hear

iricheugene

Guys wa drip

