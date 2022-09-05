Sarkodie broke the internet when he announced the release date of his upcoming project in November

From a mood sampler he shared across social media, the rapper hinted at the project being a full album

Fans could not hide their excitement at the thought of receiving new music from Sarkodie, who has not released anything major this year

Sarkodie is gearing up for the release of new music. On Sunday, 4 September 2022, he took to social media to announce his eighth studio album would drop on 11 November 2022.

Sarkodie Photo Source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

New project “JAMZ” Out 11:11:22

He captioned it on Instagram as he shared a video with a self-narration of his musical journey.

Giving fans a sneak peek into the new project, Sarkodie described it as "a collection of songs like your favourite playlist." JAMZ will be his first major release since his No Pressure album, which he dropped on 30 July 2021. The 16-track album featured various Ghanaian artists, including DarkoVibes, Kwesi Arthur, Benerl, Medikal, and MOGmusic. In addition, international stars such as Oxlade, Harmonize, Wale, Giggs and VIC MENSA also appeared on the project.

Sarkodie Had Dropped Hints And Spoilers For JAMZ

In the past weeks, Sarkodie dropped hints at the release of his new project. Firstly, on 19 August, he cleared all his Instagram posts, giving fans a hint they were about to witness a new Sarkodie era. In addition, he has been sharing videos and pictures of himself on set with directors and models.

Finally, he dropped pictures of himself adorned in Versace with the caption, "I promised you a good time, let's go to Labadi." That post was significant as the visualizer he shared had a background sound with the lyrics, "I go take your body to Labadi."

However, the rapper has not provided details on the project besides its title and release date.

Sarknation React To Sarkodie's JAMZ Announcement

kwesi_linkis

We feast on that day

taylor.mcbenjamin

The greatness was there from the beginning.

cehcy1

I can’t wait man!!! Feel like this will be really refreshing

sammy_rapper_music

King of Accra and everywhere

