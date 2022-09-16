Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Black Sherif appear to be working on a collaboration after they were spotted in a studio together

In a video which surfaced on the internet, the two rappers are seen in a recording studio alongside a sound engineer

Fans of both acts have expressed excitement at the possible collaboration and are itching to hear the final product

Good news for Sarkodie and Black Sherif fans! The award-winning rappers seem to be creating the banger of the decade. A video shared on GHPage and sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the two artists hanging out in a recording studio with two other persons.

The video starts with Sarkodie sitting on a sofa and jamming to a song while mouthing the lyrics. The video also shows Black Sherif standing in front of a microphone and recording, moving his left leg as he sings.

From the clip, one can tell that both artists enjoyed their recordings and seemed satisfied with their works as they kept nodding to the song. Furthermore, Sarkodie and Black Sherif's body movements, coupled with the reaction of the sound engineer, hint at the music being a danceable tune.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif also enjoyed each other's company, having a chat after the recording. From the pictures sighted by YEN.com.gh, the music stars had a bonding moment and shared a hug.

The song is expected to be a chart-topping banger which will make waves internationally as both acts have experienced success outside the shores of Ghana.

