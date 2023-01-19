Ghana's rap ace Sarkodie has bagged a collaboration with legendary Jamaican Reggae musician Bob Marley

Sarkodie has been featured on a remake of the late Marley's Stir It Up which is set to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023

Reacting to the announcement of the upcoming song, Sarkodie has described the feature as the biggest highlight of his music career

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has chalked big feat in his career.

In what he describes as his biggest moment as a musician, Sarkodie has been featured on a song with legendary Reggae musician Bob Marley.

The late Jamaican star's estate is releasing a new version of his single Stir It Up and it would feature rap verses from Sarkodie.

Sarkodie has been featured on Bob Marley's Stir It Up remake Photo source: @sarkodie, @bobmarley

Source: Twitter

The official Twitter handle of Bob Marley announced the new song in a post on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 saying it would e released two days later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"New version of “Stir It Up” coming FRIDAY ft. Ghanaian artist @Sarkodie!” the tweet read.

The Bob Marley and Sarkodie song

The excerpt of song as shared in the tweets has Bob Marley mainly singing the chorus of the Stir It Up song.

Sarkodie then joins in with a masterful delivery of some rap bars. He did his rap lines in a mixture of English and Twi languages.

Sarkodie reacts to his collabo with Bob Marley

Following the announcement, Sarkodie has taken to Twitter to share his excitement over the feature.

Describing the collaboration as an honour, Sarkodie stated that it was the biggest highlight of his music journey.

“Finally we get to share with the world!!! Definitely my biggest highlight in my music journey big honor. Friday we enjoy this ! More stories to share ✌,” he said.

Sarkodie performs at Black Sherif's concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Sarkodie had pulled up a surprise at the maiden concert of Black Sherif dubbed 'Mozama Disco'.

Sarkodie joined Blacko to perform and once he stepped on stage, there were fireworks as the crowd began to give loud cheers to show excitement at seeing him.

Many netizens have taken to social media to hail Sarkoldie for honouring Black Sherif's invitation to surprise fans at his concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh