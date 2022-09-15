Former France and Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has met rapper Black Sherif in person

The two who met at a beach location engaged in a warm embrace in a show of love toward each other

Evra's meeting with Black Sherif comes after a video of the football star trying to sing the rapper's song emerged online

Young rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has met football star Patrice Evra.

Evra, a former Manchester United and France defender, arrived in Ghana on Monday, September 12, 2022, for a tour.

In one of his many videos of Evra, he was spotted trying to sing the lyrics of Black Sherif's Second Sermon while hanging out with Nana Aba Anamoah who taught him the lyrics.

Evra who seemed to have fallen in love with Black Sherif's song shouted in excitement after getting the lyrics correct.

Not long after the video of him singing went viral, another clip of Evra has emerged online showing him and Black Sherif linking up.

In a video shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the former Manchester United star and Black Sherif were seen having a chat at a location which looks like the beach.

Evra was seen speaking and gesturing toward the rapper who listened to him attentively. The two stretched their arms for a handshake before proceeding to embrace each other.

Patrice Evra meets Akufo-Addo, Photos stir reactions about their height

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Patrice Evra had visited President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Evra was accompanied on his visit on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by Nana Aba Anamoah.

Photos from Evra's visit to the presidency stirred hilarious reactions as many people compare his height to that of Akufo-Addo.

