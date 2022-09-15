Black Sherif shared a cute photo of him holding an adorable baby boy on his Snapchat and showed off his tattoos

Black Sherif had tattoos on his arms as he held on tightly to the beautiful little boy while wearing a fashionable outfit

The budding Ghanaian musician has been in the trends for the past few days as he was nominated for the BET awards

Young budding Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, has shared a beautiful photo of himself holding a cute baby and showing off his beautiful new tattoos.

The tattoos on Black Sherif's arm looked like it was influenced by the famous Head of Medusa, as it looked like the head of a human with spiky hair.

The other arm also had a number of bat tattoos on it. The young musician looked fashionable as always as he had on a designer red and black designer t-shirt with a zip in the middle. Black Sherif was all smiles as he held on to the cute baby boy.

The fair little boy had cute cheeks as fat as that of Black Sherif's. The photo was shared by the musician on his private Snapchat page but later popped up on other social media platforms. Black Sherif has made a name for himself in the Ghanaian music space and keeps soaring higher and higher.

He recently got nominated for the Best International Flow category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. He thanked his fans in another social media post for making the great achievement happen.

