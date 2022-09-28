American record producer and CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr, has arrived in Ghana

The American music executive had a chat with Ghanaian artists and key industry players during an invitation-only dinner

During the exclusive dinner, he detailed the necessary procedures to follow for Ghanaian acts to win a Grammy

Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, famous for its Grammy Awards, has touched base in Accra. The music executive hosted many Ghanaian celebrities such as Trigmatic, Samini and Efya in an exclusive dinner. Also in attendance were industry players such as Bola Ray and Abeiku Santana.

CEO of Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr Photo Source: @harveymasonjr

Source: Instagram

During the event, he educated the participants on Ghana having a solid representation in the prestigious awards. When asked what it took to win a Grammy Award, he replied;

The only way to win is to have the membership of the Academy vote for you. In order to be a member of the Academy you have to be a professional working in music in the United States for now.

Harvey Mason Jr added that at the Recording Academy, the art's quality is considered, not the sales, streams, or numbers of fans and followers an artist has. He added that the Grammy is only based on the opinions of music professionals.

Moreover, Harvey Mason Jr explained that the membership of the Academy is responsible for creating Afrobeats and Highlife Grammy categories. In response to a question asked by Ghanaian media personality Bola Ray, he stated that a proposal had to be submitted to the Academy. The class can then be created after most members vote in support. Harvey further revealed the foundation for the Afrobeats category is being laid as he had a meeting with some stakeholders in Afrobeats days ago.

