Alena Analeigh Wicker, a 13-year-old-girl who is in medical school and a pioneer of STEM education for brown girls, is in Ghana

The brilliant young lady was invited to Ghana by renowned Ghanaian presenter Dentaa Amoateng for an exclusive dinner in Accra

The brainy little lady intends to start a scholarship scheme for Ghanaian girls in STEM as part of her agenda to encourage more black women into the field

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dentaa Amoateng, a British-Ghanaian presenter, is one of Ghana's most renowned media personalities and is the founder and leader of the prestigious GUBA Awards.

The GUBA Awards have been in existence for 13 years. In celebration of the award's 13th year, Dentaa organised a private dinner in Accra and invited many dignitaries and celebrities.

Photos: Alena Analeigh Wicker with Dentaa Amoateng Source: thebrownstemgirl

Source: Instagram

This year the GUBA Awards ceremony is to take place in Rwanda, and Dentaa invited two of the main recipients of the award to the dinner.

They were Alena Analeigh Wicker, a 13-year-old-girl who is in medical school and Grammy Awards CEO Mr Harvey Mason Jr. During her speech, Dentaa invited young Alena on stage and welcomed her to the motherland.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dentaa mentioned that Alena plans to start a scholarship scheme for girls in STEM in Ghana. STEM simply stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is a broad term used to group together these academic disciplines. This term is typically used to address school education policy or curriculum choices.

At a tender age, Alena has had internships at NASA and is a pioneer of STEM education specifically for black girls. She is the founder of Brown Stem Girl. Brilliant Alena is currently enrolled at the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is one of the youngest girls ever to get into medical school.

Newly Constructed Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School Opens For Admission

In other news, the Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School in the Ashanti region was purposely built to further the learning of science and technology among young girls.

The first crop of students to be admitted to the science-related school started trooping in, in April this year.

The government believes that the establishment of the school will go a long way to empower the girl-child in the area of science, engineering, maths and technology.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh