Camidoh's Sugarcane Sets Record As Longest Charting Ghanaian Song on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart
- Camidoh's hit single Sugarcane has earned the title of the longest-charting song from a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart
- This achievement was made known by George Britton, who serves as the manager of the young talented artist
- His post sparked positive reactions as many congratulated Camidoh for putting Ghana on the map with this feat
Ghanaian singer Camidoh has lifted the flag of Ghana high. His hit single Sugarcane holds the record for the longest-charting song by a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Adfrobeats chart.
The single, released on November 19, 2021, has been on the prestigious international chart for 21 weeks and currently peaks at Number 39.
Since its release, the song has topped several charts, gone viral on TikTok and amassed over 4 million views on YouTube. The song was such a massive hit that Camidoh released an EP with various remixes to the song.
Camidoh's Sugarcane was the only Ghanaian song on the chart for a while before Black Sherif's Soja debuted at Number 23.
On his Facebook account, George Britton wrote;
Sugarcane by Camidoh is the longest charting song from any Ghanaian artist on the Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart since its introduction. It's been on the charts for a consecutive 21 weeks.With its highest peak at number 15, the song is currently at number 39 on the charts - Ebenezer Donkoh NYDJ
Netizens Congratulate Camidoh and George Britton For Billboard Achievement
iOna Reine
This amazing, good job to your team
Kofi Pee
Congratulations to Camidoh and team Britton
Elizabeth Gaisey
Congratulations Camidoh and George Britton keep up the good work
Alale Tahiru Jnr
Record set !!!
Tajudeen Okutu Abdulai
Hardwork!
Camidoh Explains Why 'Sugarcane' Is His Biggest Hit Song, Not His The Best Song
In other news, Camidoh has stated that his hit single, Sugarcane, is not his best song ever released but his biggest, despite topping several charts and setting and breaking many records. He explained that it is impossible to rank all his songs as they are equally good.
Camidoh spoke in an interview with Emmanoella Kharyne Yalley on the ‘Xclusives’ show on JoyPrime.
