Camidoh's hit single Sugarcane has earned the title of the longest-charting song from a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

This achievement was made known by George Britton, who serves as the manager of the young talented artist

His post sparked positive reactions as many congratulated Camidoh for putting Ghana on the map with this feat

Ghanaian singer Camidoh has lifted the flag of Ghana high. His hit single Sugarcane holds the record for the longest-charting song by a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Adfrobeats chart.

Camidoh on Billboard Photo Source: @camidoh, George Britton/Facebook

The single, released on November 19, 2021, has been on the prestigious international chart for 21 weeks and currently peaks at Number 39.

Since its release, the song has topped several charts, gone viral on TikTok and amassed over 4 million views on YouTube. The song was such a massive hit that Camidoh released an EP with various remixes to the song.

Camidoh's Sugarcane was the only Ghanaian song on the chart for a while before Black Sherif's Soja debuted at Number 23.

On his Facebook account, George Britton wrote;

Sugarcane by Camidoh is the longest charting song from any Ghanaian artist on the Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart since its introduction. It's been on the charts for a consecutive 21 weeks.With its highest peak at number 15, the song is currently at number 39 on the charts - Ebenezer Donkoh NYDJ

Netizens Congratulate Camidoh and George Britton For Billboard Achievement

iOna Reine

This amazing, good job to your team

Kofi Pee

Congratulations to Camidoh and team Britton

Elizabeth Gaisey

Congratulations Camidoh and George Britton keep up the good work

Alale Tahiru Jnr

Record set !!!

Tajudeen Okutu Abdulai

Hardwork!

Camidoh Explains Why 'Sugarcane' Is His Biggest Hit Song, Not His The Best Song

In other news, Camidoh has stated that his hit single, Sugarcane, is not his best song ever released but his biggest, despite topping several charts and setting and breaking many records. He explained that it is impossible to rank all his songs as they are equally good.

Camidoh spoke in an interview with Emmanoella Kharyne Yalley on the ‘Xclusives’ show on JoyPrime.

