Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew celebrated his 33rd birthday at his Qatar residence with family and friends

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy was present to party with them as videos show them having an incredible time

Many Ghanaians have showered Dede Ayew with lovely messages as they celebrated the Captian's birthday

Black Stars Captain André Morgan Rami Ayew popularly known as Dede Ayew turned 33 on December 17, 2022, and the Ghanaian dancehall musician surprised him at his residence in Qatar.

In the video, Stonebwoy had just arrived as he captured a video with Dede Ayew wishing him a happy birthday and hailing him as the captain of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars.

Stonebwoy, in jest, then hinted that the birthday celebrant was looking very handsome. They both laughed as Stonebwoy radiated happy vibes at the party.

In another video, Stonebwoy was captured singing and drumming on the compound of Dede Ayew's Qatar residence, as he was surrounded by Dede Ayew and his family and some friends.

They danced as they sang along as they beamed with infectious smiles in the memorable video.

Lots of birthday wishes are pouring in for the Black Stars captain as he turns 33

prodeluxegh said:

Happy birthday Capito! ❤️

queenslook_tinash commented:

Happy birthday captain long life n good health be strong each day

akonobea_aj remarked:

Y3bewu nti y3nda Massa chilli biaaa

archiosbee_ stated:

Very proud of you and your entire family Enjoy your day young man

alexis_ashley_1 remarked:

Happy blessed birthday

fafakwashie said:

Happiest birthday to him

