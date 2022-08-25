Thriving Ghanaian singer, Camidoh, has noted that even though 'Sugarcane' is a hit song, it is not the best song he has ever dropped

In a recent interview, he explained that he puts a lot of time into his craft, thus ensuring that his songs are all bangers and chart breakers

Speaking on the success of 'Sugarcane' hit song, he revealed that his team had to pay influencers to promote the song

Budding Ghanaian singer Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, who is well known as Camidoh, has stated that his 'Sugarcane' song that has broken charts is not the best song he has ever released.

Camidoh. Photo Source: @camidoh

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Emmanoella Kharyne Yalley on the ‘Xclusives’ show on JoyPrime, he acknowledged that the 'Sugarcane' song is without any doubt the biggest song he has ever dropped.

He disclosed that the consumption rate and the streaming numbers on the various streaming platforms are out of the world. However, he noted that it is only the beginning of more banging tunes.

According to the ‘Kaba’ crooner, all the songs he has released so far are doing well; to him, they are all top songs.

He further explained that a lot of time is invested into his craft, so ranking one song over the other would be impossible.

He further stated that a lot of factors come into play when he is putting together a song. From the production of the song, as well as the lyrics

Sharing some insights into the success of the 'Sugarcane' hit song, he hinted that one strategy his team employed was by paying influencers to promote the song.

He stated that selected influencers were paid to craft appealing content surrounding the song to push it.

Source: YEN.com.gh