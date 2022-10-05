Ghanaians have been taken aback by the news of Black Sherif not winning the award for Best International Flow at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Gabon-born French rapper Benjamin Epps emerged as the winner of the prestigious international category

Netizens took to social media to express their sadness towards the loss; others expressed how proud they were of Black Sherif

After Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif had been nominated in the Best International Flow Category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, many Ghanaians expected him to pick the award like fellow rapper Sarkodie in 2019.

Black Sheriff loses BET Award to French Rapper Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @hiphopawards

However, to the surprise of many, the rapper lost the category to French rapper Benjamin Epps who has been rapping since 10. The award ceremony was held on October 4 2022, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia.

His missing the award sparked mixed reactions from netizens. A section of Ghanaians was proud of his nomination and believed he had more heights to reach in his career. But, on the other hand, some rejoiced over his loss.

Ghanaians React To Black Sherif Not Winning The BET Award

@gyaigyimii

Blacko lost the BET but this is the beginning of Greatness. We will be back next year to win it ❤️

@1Real_Wang

We are talking about BET Nominations and these Papa Nii people are talking about 3Music Awards, Blacko did his best to be part of the Nominees... respect that goat .

@SneakerNyame_

Blacko didn’t win the BET. Getting a nomination was a win for us… We have an album that will shake the whole universe ❤️Get in track❤️

@the_marcoli_boy

People said the BET award was an easy win for Blacko lmao. uno step someone en country you dey claim champion. This makes me appreciate my MCM Kabutey more though he did it at Age 35

@Botwemayor

Small boy you come norrr you wan win BET. Make we tell you the years shatta wale start music? By now shatta wale excite pass.

Black Sherif And Burna Boy Party Hard In Ghanaian Nightclub

In other news, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was spotted hanging out with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy at Twist Night Club, one of Ghana's famous nightlife spots. The two music stars partied on October 1 2022.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy were smoking and drinking while having a good time, to the amazement of many fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh