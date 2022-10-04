Self-proclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has addressed the 'booing' of President Nana Akufo-Addo while delivering a speech at the Global Citizen Festival

The Ghanaian singer expressed displeasure at the attitude of the Ghanaian youth who attended the music concert

He called for the arrest of Ghanaians who booed at the President and accused them of being cowards

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, known in private circles as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, went on a rant during a Facebook live broadcast.

The Ayo singer touched on many issues, from the country's current state to the Global Citizen Festival, held for the first time in Ghana on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

In the video reposted by Facebook user Don Kanowatsup and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was full of anger towards the music concerts attendants who took part in humiliating the President of Ghana by booing him as he gave a speech on stage.

Shatta Wale opined that booing President Nana Akufo-Addo was not enough to show their frustrations and displeasure about his government and the economy's poor state. Calling them cowards, Shatta Wale said;

You say the president is not doing anything, the president has come to the Independence Square, can't you sacrifice yourself for the country too like how Shatta Wale sacrificed himself to go to jail so that pastors will stop behaving foolishly."

An angry Shatta Wale asked that persons involved in booing be sent to jail as he believes they failed to vent their frustrations properly to the President.

You're there, you're saying away. Like they for arrest all the people wey dey that category. Foolish boys.

Shatta Wale believed opting for violence would have been a better way to let the President know how the Ghanaian youth are suffering.

Akufo-Addo & 4 Other Presidents Who Have Been Booed On Stage While Delivering Speech

YEN.com.gh previously reported President Nana Akufo-Addo had joined a league of national leaders who have been booed on stage by their audience. The President faced an angry crowd at the Global Citizen Festival who screamed "away" as he gave his speech.

Former US president Donald Trump and controversial South African president Jacob Zuma made the list of presidents who have booed on stage.

