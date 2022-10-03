'Kweku The Traveller' hitmaker Black Sherif and Nigeria's multiple award-winning atiste Burna Boy, have been captured having a good time together

The two were captured partying at Twist Night Club in Accra, Ghana on the night of Saturday October 1, 2022

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Netizens upon seeing how close these two artistes have gotten

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif and Nigeria's Grammy award-winning Burna Boy have been spotted partying hard inside a popular night club in Ghana.

Black Sherif And Burna Boy. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The two were at Twist Night Club on the night of October 1, 2022, dancing, smoking and drinking while having a good time.

In the video sighted on the official page of famous Ghanaian blogger, GH Hyper, they were jamming to Burna Boy's recent banger, Last Last.

They were joined by many other people in the club who wanted to capture the two superstars partying as they sang along to Burna Boy's hit song.

The two artistes became close after Burna Boy jumped onto Black Sherif's Second Sermon to make the Second Sermon remix which has become a global hit.

Since then, the two have been spotted together either performing together or spending some time together having fun.

Some reactions from Netizens

ameyaw112:

See fake rasta @bingipromotionsltd

vincobarry01:

Gbedu of the year ❤️

muffinnheadsam:

One thing about burna, no matter how big he gets he’s finna come to Ghana for a good time

dedebills:

❤️❤️my blacko

diawuoshakor:

Winners ✋

johnklu:

I thought Shatta Wale ban Him from coming to ghana o. But we move. Ghana is a vibe country.

albert_emu:

Thanks Burnaboy for the love❤️

slamhitfactory:

Somebody check on Shatta

Ibrahim Mahama Jams With Burna Boy After Grabbing The Topmost Award At This Year's EMY Africa Awards

Ghanaian business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has been spotted at a nightclub jubilating after sweeping the topmost award at the recently held EMY Africa Awards.

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, won the Emy Awards Africa Man Of The Year.

To celebrate this major win, he and his entourage went to Twist Night Club to pop bottles, dance, and have a great time.

Nigeria's Grammy award-winning Burna Boy pulled up a surprise on the celebrated businessman to top up the celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh