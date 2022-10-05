Black Sherif got fans excited about the release of his album 'The Villian I Never Was' after sharing the tracklist and album

His debut album will be released on Thursday, 6 October 2022, and available on major streaming platforms

Ghanaian artists such as Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Darko Vibes and fans of the rapper have lauded Black Sherif for the effort put into the project

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As Ghanaians anticipate the release of Black Sherif's debut album, the rapper has teased fans with more project details. The buzzing Ghanaian rapper shared the pre-save link to his The Villian I Never Was album, revealing the tracklist of the 14-track project.

Black Sherif shares album tracklist and trailer Photo Source: @blacksherif_.

Source: Instagram

The songs on the upcoming album include:

The Homeless Song Oil In My Head 45 SOJA Prey DA Youngsta Sad Boys Don't Fold Konongo Zongo Wasteman We Up Toxic Love City Don't Forget Me Oh Paradise Kwaku The Traveller Second Sermon (Remix)

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Black Sherif Album Tracklist Photo Source: Apple Music

Source: UGC

Black Sherif, known in private circles as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also shared a trailer giving fans a sneak peek into the album's mood. The trailer features various scenes, from Black Sherif screaming with his eyes closed to him holding a bird and sitting on a sofa. The trailer also saw the rapper share a snippet of one of the songs allegedly featured on the album.

Black Sherif's Trailer Excites Fans and Fellow Celebrities

Ghanaian celebrities such as Asantewaa, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes and more reacted to Black Sherif's album trailer.

incrediblezigi

Give ussssssss

asantewaa_oseitutu

Like this if you believe Blacko can bring Grammy to the homeland

elmoneyagingvybz

Blakko we are here .. konongo zongo still proud

eyeamkobbytuesday

Serve us hot baba

christian_t_11

can't wait for it to drop

Black Sheriff Loses BET Best International Flow Award To French Rapper

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Sherif's first BET did not result in a win as he lost the Best International Flow Award to Gabon-born French rapper Benjamin Epps. The Ghanaian rapper earned a nomination at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Black Sherif losing out on the nomination sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaian music lovers and netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh