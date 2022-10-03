Ghanaian netizens have been stunned by the sudden demise of ace Ghanaian actor, Ekow Blankson

Many paid tribute to the Borga and Checkmate actor on social media, with some sharing their last interactions with him

Ghanaian stars such as John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah and others also paid their respect to the veteran star on social media

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to mourn the death of Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson who passed away on Monday, 3 October 2022. From media personalities to celebrities, the list of people grieving is endless.

As social media mourns the death of veteran Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson, YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of celebrities who openly grieved on social media.

1. John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo paid his respect to the late actor on his verified Twitter account. His tweet read;

RIP Mr Ekow Blankson. Rest well sir.

2. Roselyn Ngissah

The Ghanaian actress expressed her grief with weeping and broken heart emojis. Sharing his picture, she captioned it;

R.I.P EKOW BLANKSON ….

3. Jasmine Baroudi

Ghallywood actress also expressed her grief on her Instagram account. She wrote;

Death is Cruel !!!!! REST IN PEACE SIR EKOW!!!! RIP Condolences to The Family

4. Captain Planet

Sharing a photo of the late actor on his Twitter account, Captain Planet of 4x4 Fame wrote;

Rest Well Ekow Blankson

5. Prince David Osei

The Ghanaian actor wrote,

So broken unbelievable!! We go rep London this December that was our last conversation, you announced the news of my nomination for Nelas Award to me and was delighted we were both nominated ... Hmmm no one is indeed promised tomorrow .. Rest Well Boss Man

6. Selassie Ibrahim

Sharing a video of herself with the late Ekow Blankson, Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim expressed her grief, saying;

I’m still beside myself. Ekow rest well. ❤️

7. Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Shocked at the news of his sudden demise, Akumaa Mama Zimbi prayed for Ekow's soul, saying;

Just Few Days He Was With Us. Rest In Perfect Peace Amen

5 Facts About the Late Ekow Blankson

In other news, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of interesting facts which highlight the legacy of Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson. The ace actor and businessman had made a name for himself in his over twenty years as an actor.

From his education, career, and family to recognition, the list shows the achievement of the actor who passed away on Monday, 3 October 2022.

