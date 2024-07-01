A Nigerian videographer called out Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale for owing him arrears for about 13 videos done

He narrated how he had chased Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex to pay the money owed to him

He also hailed Nigerian musicians like Dvido, Asake and others for always valuing the works of creatives

Nigerian Videographer Michael, aka Choppenson, has issued a plea for Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale to pay him the money he owes for his work on 13 music videos.

Shatta Wale (left) and Choppenson (right) in photos. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @sire_choppenson

Source: Instagram

Nigerian videographer cries out over unpaid arrears from Shatta Wale

Taking to his official TikTok account, Choppenson said that he had done over 13 videos for Shatta Wale, and wondered why he had not been paid.

He stated that he worked on his hit songs from 2017, Ayoo and Taking Over, including one video he shot for the Ghanaian dancehall musician that caught the attention of versatile American singer and rapper Beyoncé and led to a collaboration with her for the Already hit song for the Black Is King album.

He also added that when Shatta Wale had a show in Tamale, his manager Sammy Flex reached out to him to embark on the three-day trip with him to take more videos. He added that the money he offered him was not even enough.

He added that he confronted the On God hitmaker about the funds for equipment needed for the Tamale trip and he told him not to worry and that his manager would sort him out.

"It has been a month plus and I have been begging for that money. They have been turning me like this. Within that same period, they reached out to me, and he wanted me to do a video for one of his tracks, Killa Ji Mi. I said okay I will do it. I finished the video, I have given it to him. It is everywhere online. Pay me my money. Because all this while, I have been speaking with his manager" he said.

The Nigerian videographer stated in the video that the agreed amount are yet to be paid by Shatta Wale and his manager Sammy Flex for recent videos he shot which cost less than $5,000. However, he noted that the On God hitmaker promised him $15,000.

"One thing I know is that my superstars back home won't do this; Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide. They won't do this because they appreciate people in the industry. They know how to treat youRe," he said.

Below is the video of Choppenson expressing his ordeal with working with Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh