Shatta Wale has called out Bull Dog and other critics who claim that Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' album would outperform his Gift of God (G.O.G) album

According to Shatta Wale, he is not perturbed by the statement; however, he believes it would be a win for Ghana if Blacko's album outperforms his

This has ignited massive reactions from the Shatta Movement Family as they rally behind their leader

Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has lashed out at Bull Dog and other critics who have expressed negative criticisms towards his yet-to-be-released album.

Shatta Wale, Bull Dog, and Black Sherif. Photo Source: @shattawalenima @blacksherif_ @utvghana

Source: Instagram

This comes after Bull Dog said that Black Sherif's newly released album will outperform that of Shatta Wale's Gift of God (G.O.G), which would be released on October 17, 2022.

Responding to Bull Dog's statements, Shatta Wale noted that he is more than pleased to hear that Black Sherif's album will outperform his.

He further stated that since Black Sherif is a Ghanaian, and so is he, and if 'The Villain I Never Was' album does better numbers than G.O.G, Ghana wins at the end of the day.

Airing out his views on his Facebook page, he wrote,

Eeerrrhhh, if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa, we like, and we hear …at the end of the day Ghana wins …Foolish people … All be money matter -You too find something to do and stop that Nonesense..MAKE MONEY in your own way !! #SM4LYF

Watch what Bull Dog said in a video below:

Some reactions from Netizens who commented under Shatta Wale's post

Chymny Crane:

Comparison is their focus. Ours is to win. We no dey care who wins with us. They can choose to lose. That's their choice. Industry matters can be annoying. ‍♂️

Amaani Nation:

Shatta Wale #GOG Album which is not been released, is Tormenting them like how Asante Kotoko used to Torment every Football Team in Africa nu. GodBless Shatta Wale for putting Hope in the Real Gh Artist

Omaru Jay Zee:

Tell dem all we nuh come play ▶️

Joseph N. Edinson:

Shatta pays attention to critics too much. Forget about them and do your thing

