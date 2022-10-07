Shatta Wale revealed his collaboration with American singer Beyonce would not have happened if she had contacted the "gatekeepers"

The multiple award-winning artiste gave a sneak peek into his complicated relationship with the said "gatekeepers"

The dancehall musician's comments stirred reactions from netizens who sympathized and agreed with him

Ghanaian award-winning musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, and known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has a reason to be grateful to the universe.

The dancehall superstar, exposing the dislike the "gatekeepers" have toward him, pointed out that his collaboration with Beyonce on the song Already would not have happened had the said gatekeepers been contacted.

In an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Shatta Wale said;

When Beyonce wanted to do a song with me, if she had made a mistake and her team had gone to Mark Okraku Mantey, Andy Dosty, Da Don....I'm dead.

The Ayo singer further stated the names mentioned above would have painted him black to the international star's team. He dramatically used a lot of hand gestures as he spoke.

They will tell Beyonce he's an armed robber, a thief. Hey don't do that...Your skin, he will touch it and you will be dirty

Since his Global Citizen Festival snub, Shatta Wale has been vocal about the dislike some persons of importance in the music industry have toward him. During the interview on Metro TV, he revealed these persons, whom he referred to as gatekeepers, do not like him because of his bluntness.

Netizens React To Shatta Wale's Comments

Shatta Wale Wows Ghanaians with Amazing Keyboard Skills

In other news, Shatta Wale has impressed Ghanaians after displaying his keyboard-playing skills on national television. The dancehall superstar played the famous Lean On Me song by American singer Bill Withers.

Many Ghanaians were surprised to learn that Shatta Wale is not only a talented singer and producer but can play the musical instrument.

